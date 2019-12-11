Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
KINNON Narelle (LATIMORE) MC

KINNON Narelle (LATIMORE) MC Notice
Mc KINNON (nee LATIMORE) Narelle Passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019. Late of Ochre View, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Wife of Gordon (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Cherie, Peter and Jo and very much loved Nann of Brent, Cameron, Zachary and Isabelle. Aged 73 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Narelle's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 13th December 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 11, 2019
