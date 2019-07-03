|
Buckley Keith Vincent Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th June, 2019. Late of First Ridge Road, Smith Lakes and formerly of Port Macquarie and Gilgandra. Dearly beloved Husband of Susan. Loving Father and Father in law of Kirk and Carrie, Trudi and David, Jeremy and Kelly. Adored Pop of Cameron, Ashlee, Sophie, Joey and Evie. Aged 72 Years. A Service of Thanksgiving for Keith's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 4th July,2019 commencing at 1.p.m.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 3, 2019