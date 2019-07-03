Home
Resources
More Obituaries for keith BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

keith vincent BUCKLEY

Add a Memory
keith vincent BUCKLEY Notice
Buckley Keith Vincent Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th June, 2019. Late of First Ridge Road, Smith Lakes and formerly of Port Macquarie and Gilgandra. Dearly beloved Husband of Susan. Loving Father and Father in law of Kirk and Carrie, Trudi and David, Jeremy and Kelly. Adored Pop of Cameron, Ashlee, Sophie, Joey and Evie. Aged 72 Years. A Service of Thanksgiving for Keith's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 4th July,2019 commencing at 1.p.m.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.