Keith Nabb On October 5th 2018, after a life time of supporting charities and those around him in need and in distress, God said "Job done. Stand easy, RIP" and took Keith up to heaven and to his beloved wife Chris. Keith was a good brother and friend. Greatly missed by all who knew him. Keith and Chris's names lives on with continued support to the Salvation Army and Guide Dogs for the Blind in Australia. Love Gerry and June, Sisters Patricia and Maureen
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 7, 2019