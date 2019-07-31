|
|
Bleasdale Keith Anderson (Smacka) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 28th July 2019. Late of Newport Island Road, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of June, Loving Father and Father in law of Mark and Angela, Lesley and Dave Adore Pop of Shanley, Craig, Erin, Mark and Kate and Great GrandPop to his 10 Great GrandChildren. Aged 90 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Smacka's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 3rd August 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Smacka's Life all proceeds will be given to the Bowel of The Ball Limited a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 31, 2019