MITCHELL Kaye Valerie (née Berry) of Glenwood, QLD, late of Port Macquarie. Aged 58 Passed away peacefully on 13th January 2020 following a battle with brain cancer. Dearly loved wife of Keith, cherished daughter of the late Joan & Bas Berry and daughter in law of Harry Mitchell and the late Nancy Mitchell. Loved sister of Margaret, Lance and Noeline. Loving Aunty of many nieces and nephews. And adored by her extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate Kaye's life, which will be held at Tacking Point Surf Club, Lighthouse Road, Port Macquaire on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dove Cottage Tribute Tree would be greatly appreciated. Donation details will be available at the service or contact Jessica Warner for further details at [email protected]
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 15, 2020