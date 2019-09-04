Home
Kathleen May "Kath" CAREY

CAREY Kathleen May 'Kath' Passed away peacefully on Friday 30th August 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Oxley Highway, Long Flat. Loving Wife of Lance (Deceased). Loving Stepmother of Christopher, Malcolm (Deceased) and Stephen and their families. Aged 90 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service for Kath's Life to be held at the Wauchope Senior Citizen's Centre, High Street, Wauchope on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Thence for a Private Burial.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
