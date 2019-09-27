|
Jarman Judith Ann Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd September, 2019. Late of Garden Village, Port Macquarie. Wife of George (deceased). Loving Mother and Mother in law of Mark and Lynne, Kim and Charlie, Michael and Wendy, and Greg. Adored Nan and Great Grand Nan to their Families Aged 85 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Judith will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 2nd October, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 27, 2019