MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Joyce Florence SINDEN

Joyce Florence SINDEN Notice
SINDEN (HEDGECOCK) Joyce Florence Late of Ballina Crescent, Port Macquarie and formerly Sydney. Loved wife of Frank (dec) Mother of Gary (dec). Mother-in-Law of Kay. Grandmother of Sean and Tynan. Great Grandmother of Zarinka, Seth, Ella and Chevy.

'Aged 95 Years'

The Relatives and Friends of Joyce are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate her life to be held on Tuesday 3rd September, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30 am.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 30, 2019
