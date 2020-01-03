|
|
HATCH Joyce Florence 26.12.2019
Late of Riverside Gardens, Nambucca Heads and formerly of Port Macquarie and Portland.
Dearly loved wife of Charles (dec).
Beloved mother of Neil, Dianne and Annette.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 91 Years
Family and Friends invited to attend Joyce's Funeral Service at Innes Gardens Memorial Park & Crematorium, Port Macquarie on Monday 6th January, 2020 at 11:30am followed by private cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 3, 2020