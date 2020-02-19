Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan RYAN

Add a Memory
Joan RYAN Notice
RYAN Joan Joan passed away peacefully on 14th February, 2020, Late of Wintergardens Nursing Home.

Aged 101 Years

Much loved wife of Bill (dec), Loving Mother of Susan, Mother-in-Law of Bill. Adored Nana to Amanda(dec), Carmen, Megan, Stacey(dec), and Christopher.

A Great Nana to their children.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st February, 2020 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -