RYAN Joan Joan passed away peacefully on 14th February, 2020, Late of Wintergardens Nursing Home.
Aged 101 Years
Much loved wife of Bill (dec), Loving Mother of Susan, Mother-in-Law of Bill. Adored Nana to Amanda(dec), Carmen, Megan, Stacey(dec), and Christopher.
A Great Nana to their children.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 21st February, 2020 commencing at 1pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 19, 2020