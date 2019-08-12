|
Wicks Joan Elaine Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at Emmaus, Port Macquarie. Late of Willandra Avenue, Port Macquarie. Loving Wife of Norman (Deceased). Loving Mother and Mother in Law of Margaret & Richard and Brenda & Graham. Adored Nan and Great Nan to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aged 96 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Joan to be celebrated in the chapel of the Innes gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie, Today, Monday the 12th August 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 12, 2019