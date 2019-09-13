|
|
JOHNSTON Joan Elaine Passed away peacefully at Emmaus Nursing Home, Port Macquarie on 10th September 2019.
Aged 89 Years.
Much loved wife of Ron, loving Mother of Diane, Beverley & Mother In Law of Terry.
Loving Grandmother of Joanne, Heather, Carl, Tania, Libby & Peter and much loved Great Grandmother.
'Safe in The Care Of Jesus'
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Joan's life, to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 16th September 2019 commencing at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to 'Christmas Child Boxes' fund BSB 704 922 account number 100006146
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 13, 2019