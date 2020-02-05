Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Jenny MOORE

Jenny MOORE Notice
MOORE Jenny Jenny passed away on Sunday 2nd February 2020, surrounded by family, at the age of 81.

She was the treasured wife of Henry Ian (dec), mother & mother-in-law of Julie and Iain, Kristen, Andrew & Penny; and the adored grandma of Matthew, Samantha & her husband Jack, and Cameron.

Jenny's family invites those who knew her to a service in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie, on Saturday 8th February commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 5, 2020
