DEW Jenny Ann Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th October 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Winter Garden Hostel Garden Village and formerly of Yarramundi Road, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Daughter of Robert and Beth, Loving Sister and Sister in law Lisa, Fiona and Joe, Fond Aunt of Pearce and Austin. Aged 43 years The Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Jenny's Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside in the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 25th October commencing at 10.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019