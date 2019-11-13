Home
Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Agnes Catholic Church
Hay Street
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer SEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Anne SEARSON


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jennifer Anne SEARSON Notice
SEARSON Jennifer Anne 27 June 1946 ~ 5 November 2019 Late of Port Macquarie Jenni was the adored wife of George and dearly loved mother of Danielle and Karli and mother-in-law to Greg and Joe. Treasured Nini to her grandchildren Niam, Bryn, Cael, Charlotte and Leila and daughter of Noel and Enid Trethewey. 'Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise' Luke 23:43 A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jenni's life will be held at St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Please consider a donation to research into Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease rather than flowers. cjdsupport.org.au/fundraising/donate-online/ Your life and beautiful soul are blessed, you are loved beyond words and missed more than can ever be measured.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -