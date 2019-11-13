|
|
SEARSON Jennifer Anne 27 June 1946 ~ 5 November 2019 Late of Port Macquarie Jenni was the adored wife of George and dearly loved mother of Danielle and Karli and mother-in-law to Greg and Joe. Treasured Nini to her grandchildren Niam, Bryn, Cael, Charlotte and Leila and daughter of Noel and Enid Trethewey. 'Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in Paradise' Luke 23:43 A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jenni's life will be held at St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Please consider a donation to research into Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease rather than flowers. cjdsupport.org.au/fundraising/donate-online/ Your life and beautiful soul are blessed, you are loved beyond words and missed more than can ever be measured.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 13, 2019