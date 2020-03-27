Home
Wauchope Funerals
60 High Street
Wauchope, New South Wales 2446
(02)65831266
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
Wauchope Funerals
60 High Street
Wauchope, New South Wales 2446
Jeanette Heather ROSE

Jeanette Heather ROSE Notice
ROSE (RANSLEY) Jeanette Heather 'Affectionately known as Jean or Jeanie'

Late of Wauchope. Loved Mother of Peter and Leonie and Mother-in-Law of Kate. Much loved Nanny to Jordan, Jemma, Rachel, Matthew and Steven.

'Aged 79 Years'

A private family funeral will be held on Monday 30th March, 2020 in Wauchope District Funeral Services Chapel commencing at 10.30 am.

Thence for Private Cremation.

We will be celebrating Jean's life later in the year with a memorial service.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 27, 2020
