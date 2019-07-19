|
SIMONS (née Melville) Jean Ann Formerly of Canberra, Port Macquarie and Queanbeyan. Loving wife of Alan Phillip Henry Simons (dec) passed away peacefully on Saturday 29/6/2019. Survived by her children and their partners Denyse and Bill, Ken and Jill, Bruce and Janet, loving grandma of Jo-Anne, Kim, Anita, Clayton and Tristan and 2 step grandchildren, loving great grandma of her 13 great grandchildren and their families. In line with Jean's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family thanks the staff of the Queanbeyan Private Nursing Home for their special care of Jean.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 19, 2019