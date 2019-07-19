Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean SIMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann (NÃ‰E MELVILLE) SIMONS

Add a Memory
Jean Ann (NÃ‰E MELVILLE) SIMONS Notice
SIMONS (née Melville) Jean Ann Formerly of Canberra, Port Macquarie and Queanbeyan. Loving wife of Alan Phillip Henry Simons (dec) passed away peacefully on Saturday 29/6/2019. Survived by her children and their partners Denyse and Bill, Ken and Jill, Bruce and Janet, loving grandma of Jo-Anne, Kim, Anita, Clayton and Tristan and 2 step grandchildren, loving great grandma of her 13 great grandchildren and their families. In line with Jean's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family thanks the staff of the Queanbeyan Private Nursing Home for their special care of Jean.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.