|
|
FREDRICKSON (Stedman) Janice Heather Passed away peacefuly on 16th August 2019
Aged 77
Late of Bourne Street, Port Macquarie
Loving Wife to Keith, Much loved Mother to Gregory.
Step Mother to Joanne. Beloved sister to
Philip (deceased), Karyn and Debra.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Janice's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Thursday 22nd August 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetary.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 21, 2019