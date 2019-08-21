Home
Janice Heather FREDRICKSON

Janice Heather FREDRICKSON Notice
FREDRICKSON (Stedman) Janice Heather Passed away peacefuly on 16th August 2019

Aged 77

Late of Bourne Street, Port Macquarie

Loving Wife to Keith, Much loved Mother to Gregory.

Step Mother to Joanne. Beloved sister to

Philip (deceased), Karyn and Debra.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Janice's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Thursday 22nd August 2019 commencing at 1pm thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetary.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 21, 2019
