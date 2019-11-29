|
HENNESSY (JIM) James William Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th November 2019. Late of Salmean Circuit, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Brenda, Loving Father and Father in law of Jim and Kathy, Janelle and Rob, Lisa and Brett. Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to their families. Aged 84 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Jim's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 5th December 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
