FLEMING James Raymond 'Ray' Saturday 10th August 2019, Peacefully at Mary Knoll Hostel, Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie and formerly of Davoren Drive, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Fay (Deceased) and loving Father & Father In-law of Lexie & Colin, Jane (Deceased) & Rick and Gretel & Scott. Adored Dah of 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Aged 93 years The Rite of a Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Ray will be celebrated in Christ The King Chapel, Boronia Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 19th August 2019 commencing at 10.00AM. At the conclusion of the Prayers following the Mass the Cortege will proceed to the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie. In Lieu of Floral tributes donations can be made to Catholic Care of the Aged in Ray's Memory a donation bowl will be available at the Chapel.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 14, 2019