DANIEL James Kenneth 'Jim' Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th March 2020. Late of Waugh Street, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Irene, Loving Father and Father-in-Law of Peter & Jenny and Loving Pop of Alkira. Aged 91 Years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Jim to be held at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 12th March 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. In Lieu of floral Tributes, Donations to the RSPCA in Memory of Jim would be appreciated a donation bowl will be available at the service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 11, 2020