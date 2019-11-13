|
CLARKE Ian Anthony 'Clarkie' Peacefully passed away on Friday 8th November 2019. Late of Hastings Avenue, Port Macquarie and formerly of Wauchope. Loving Husband of Tess. Loving Father of Rachel, Anthony and Jo. Loving Pa of Willow. Loving Stepfather of Dan and Josh and Loving Brother of Narelle, Kay, Greg, Brien (Dec), Lynette, Catherine and Melissa and their families Aged 61 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ian's Funeral Service to be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Thence for Private Cremation. In lieu of Floral tributes donations in Ian's Memory can be made to the Local Fire and Drought Relief and a donation bowl will be available at the church.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019