Home
Services
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Marion PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Hilda Marion PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS Hilda Marion Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019. Late of Arthur Blackburn VC Gardens and formerly of Crummer Street, Port Macquarie. Loved Mother of Marianne Loving Grandmother of Andrew, David and Christopher, Fond Sister of Judith, Gloria and Janette and Aunt to their Families and member of the Port Macquarie Pink Ladies. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Hilda will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -