PHILLIPS Hilda Marion Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019. Late of Arthur Blackburn VC Gardens and formerly of Crummer Street, Port Macquarie. Loved Mother of Marianne Loving Grandmother of Andrew, David and Christopher, Fond Sister of Judith, Gloria and Janette and Aunt to their Families and member of the Port Macquarie Pink Ladies. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Hilda will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 20th December 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 18, 2019