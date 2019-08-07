|
HOWES Heather Jean (Nee EMMS) August 3rd 2019 Peacefully at Emmaus Port Macquarie. Late of Lincoln Gardens, Marian Drive, Port Macquarie and Formerly of Brisbane and Kempsey, Loving Daughter of Ellis & Doris Emms (Both Deceased) and Loved Sister of Audrey & Geoffrey and their Families. Aged 73 years A service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Heather Will Be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings Funeral Service 118 Gordon Street Port Macquarie on Monday 12th August 2019 commencing at 10.00AM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 7, 2019