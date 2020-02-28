Home
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
FORAN Harry Dennis Passed away on Sunday 23rd February 2020. Late of Kelvin Grove, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Marie, Loving Father and Father in law of Ron and Jodi, Tricia, Jayne (deceased), Marg, Teresa and Michael. Adored Grandfather to their Families. Aged 94 Years A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Harry's Life will be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to Wauchope Palliative Care Unit. In Harry's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 28, 2020
