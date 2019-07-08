|
|
ROWE Harold David (Known as HARRY) Aged 98 Years Peacefully Harry passed away on Thursday 4th July 2019 at Westerweller Hostel, Port Macquarie, formerly of Lenda Street, Port Macquarie. A dearly beloved Husband of Elizabeth Madge (Deceased). Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Pauline & John and Denise & John. Adored Pop and Great Pop to their Families. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Harry will be Celebrated in the Winter Gardens Chapel, Garden Crescent, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 10th July 2019 commencing at 10.00AM. All Returned Servicemen are kindly invited to attend. Thence for a Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 8, 2019