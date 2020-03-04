|
|
SIMPSON Gwendoline Joyce Fondly known as Gwen
Passed away on 1st March 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home Port Macquarie & formerly of Upper Horton. Aged 96 years
Loved wife of George (Ozzie) (deceased), loving Mother of Julie, Margaret, Sue & John. Loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Gwen's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Saturday 7th March 2020 commencing at 10am
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 4, 2020