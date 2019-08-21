|
|
O'CONNOR Gwendolen (Gwen) 19.1.1931 ~ 16.8.2019 Passed away peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care Unit. Longtime resident of Port Macquarie, formerly of Canberra ACT. Dearly loved wife of Kerry (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Carolyn, Jennie and Michael, and John and Michelle. Devoted Nana of Tim and Sam, Caitlin and Sean and Maddy and Jack. Treasured Gwenna to her great granddaughters Aaleyah, Millie and Alianah. Aged 88 years Forever in our hearts Family and friends are warmly invited to celebrate Gwen's life to be Celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At conclusion of the Prayers following the Mass the funeral cortege will proceed to the Innes Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 21, 2019