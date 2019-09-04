|
Minett Gwen Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st September 2019 at Port Macquarie Private Hospital. Late of Kalinda Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Wife of Reg (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Joan and Bob (deceased), Helen and Ross, and Sandra. Adored Ma and Great Ma to their Families. Aged 91 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Gwen's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 6th September 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Gwen's Life all proceeds will be given to the Port Macquarie Legacy, a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 4, 2019