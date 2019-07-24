|
DITCHFIELD Gray Frederick July 8th 2019 unexpectedly passed. Late of Stewart Street and formerly of Links Crescent Port Macquarie, he was the very much Loved Father and Father in Law of Jessica & Benjamin, Alexander and Eloise. Much Loved Son of Brian & Pamela and fond Brother & Brother in Law of Ian & Diana, Brett & Debbie and Wayne. Aged 60 years The relatives and friends of Gray are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am. So Dearly Loved, so sadly Missed Forever in our Hearts.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 24, 2019