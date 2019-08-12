Home
More Obituaries for Grant ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant ALEXANDER


1950 - 2019
Grant ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Grant 22.08.1950 ~ 01.08.2019 Late of Port Macquarie and Balfour, NZ. Beloved husband of Carmel (deceased). Cherished father of Catherine. Adored brother of Judy. Forever in our hearts. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Grant's life to be held in the South Chapel of Woronora Memorial Park, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland on Friday 18th August 2019 at midday followed by refreshments in Celeste Cottage. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation to the Centenary Institute's Molecular Cardiology Program or the Australian Marine Conservation Society.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 12, 2019
