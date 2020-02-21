Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Graham John WATERTON

Graham John WATERTON Notice
WATERTON Graham John Graham passed away 16th February, 2020

Late of Reef Close Port Macquarie

Aged 73Years

Loving Husband of Sandra, much loved Dad of Julie, Adam & Robert, Step Dad of Sean & Dustin.

Adored Brother of Robert (dec) & Geoff, Uncle to Kylie & Nerida & a very much loved Poppy.

A celebration of Graham's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 24th February, 2020 commencing at 11.30am thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery



Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 21, 2020
