WATERTON Graham John Graham passed away 16th February, 2020
Late of Reef Close Port Macquarie
Aged 73Years
Loving Husband of Sandra, much loved Dad of Julie, Adam & Robert, Step Dad of Sean & Dustin.
Adored Brother of Robert (dec) & Geoff, Uncle to Kylie & Nerida & a very much loved Poppy.
A celebration of Graham's life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 24th February, 2020 commencing at 11.30am thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery
