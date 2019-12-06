|
|
FRENCH Grace of Warrigal Care, Mount Warrigal
formerly of Kendall NSW
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 2 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loved mother of Jennifer and John. Mother in law of Annette and Greg. Cherished Nanna French to Simon, David, Nicholas, Sean, Gavin, and 9 great grandchildren. Grace will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 years
'Amazing Grace'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Grace's funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church Shellharbour, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 6, 2019