H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St Pauls Anglican Church
12 Towns Street
Shellharbour
Grace FRENCH Notice
FRENCH Grace of Warrigal Care, Mount Warrigal

formerly of Kendall NSW



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 2 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Loved mother of Jennifer and John. Mother in law of Annette and Greg. Cherished Nanna French to Simon, David, Nicholas, Sean, Gavin, and 9 great grandchildren. Grace will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 years

'Amazing Grace'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Grace's funeral service to be held at St Pauls Anglican Church Shellharbour, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 6, 2019
