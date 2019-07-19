|
Hanrahan Grace Elizabeth Passed away on Tuesday 16th July 2019. Late of Bundaleer Gardens Hostel, Wauchope and formerly of Hill Street, Port Macquarie. Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Brian and Jennifer, Ruth and Peter, Ellen and Audie, Adore Grandmother and Great Grandmother to their Families Aged 87 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Grace will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 22nd July 2019 commencing at 10.00a.m. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 19, 2019