|
|
JEFFERY Geraldine Maud "Gerry" Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019 at Macleay Valley House. Aged 83 years Loved wife of Graeme (Dec). Mother of Geoff, Wendy & Kate. Step-mother of Carolyn & Steve. Grandma to Tom, Jack, Will, Daisy, Toby, Archie, Lewis, Jessy, Jason & Veronica. Forever in our hearts Gerry's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Port Macquarie on Monday 20th January 2020, service commencing at 1:00pm then for cremation. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Macleay Valley House who cared for Gerry. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 3, 2020