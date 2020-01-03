Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine JEFFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Maud JEFFREY


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Geraldine Maud JEFFREY Notice
JEFFERY Geraldine Maud "Gerry" Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019 at Macleay Valley House. Aged 83 years Loved wife of Graeme (Dec). Mother of Geoff, Wendy & Kate. Step-mother of Carolyn & Steve. Grandma to Tom, Jack, Will, Daisy, Toby, Archie, Lewis, Jessy, Jason & Veronica. Forever in our hearts Gerry's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Port Macquarie on Monday 20th January 2020, service commencing at 1:00pm then for cremation. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Macleay Valley House who cared for Gerry. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -