WALLENS George Alfred Peacefully passed away on Saturday 19th October 2019. Late of Mary Knoll Hostel, Lochinvar Place, Port Macquarie. Loving Husband of Maisie (Dec) and Doris (Dec). Loving Father and Father in Law of Phillip & Megan and Megan & Richard (Dec). Loving Grandfather of Glyn, Jeffrey, Margo, Robert and Douglas and their families. Aged 101 years 'So Mote it Be' A Celebration of George's Life will be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 29th October 2019 Commencing at 10am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 25, 2019