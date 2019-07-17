|
|
UPTON Garry Raymond of Toowoomba, formerly of Port Macquarie. Promoted to Heaven on 14 July 2019. Aged 67 years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Garry's Life to be held at Highlands Church, Cnr Hume and Spring Street, Toowoomba commencing at 1:00pm Friday 19 July 2019. In Garry's memory, donations to the Fred Hollow Foundation would be appreciated, envelopes available at the church. "A Father to the Fatherless" AUSTRALIAN HERITAGE FUNERALS 07 4634 9946 Toowoomba - Family owned
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 17, 2019