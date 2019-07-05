|
Oud Frans Geert Jakob Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th June 2019. Late of Nottingham Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Anne, Loving Father and Father in law of Stephanie, Michael and Yvette. Adored Opa of Jakob, Keegan and Isaac, Fond Bother and Brother in law of Henriette (deceased), Tine (deceased), Leone, Bill (deceased), Pauline and Philip, David and Pamela, Noel and Win and Uncle to all their Families. Aged 76 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Frans' Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes if you would like to make a donation in honour of Frans' Life all proceeds will be given to the Heart Foundation, a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 5, 2019