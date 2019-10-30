Home
More Obituaries for Florence PAICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Rita "Joan" PAICE

Florence Rita "Joan" PAICE Notice
PAICE Florence Rita "Joan" October 25th 2019, Peacefully at Regis Hastings Manor, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie, late of Lake Cathie. Dearly Loved Wife Of Gordon (Deceased) and loving Mother and Mother In-law of Robert & Irene, Debbie & Gordon and Very Much Loved Nanna of Nikki & Luke, Simon & Cindy, Scott & Kim & Cameron and Great Nanna of Addison, Paris, Logan, Reuben & Maxwell. Aged 98 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Joan will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 1st November 2019 commencing at 11.30AM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 30, 2019
