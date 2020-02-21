Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park
Chapel Philip Charley Drive
View Map
Erin Victoria SHEPPARD

Erin Victoria SHEPPARD Notice
SHEPPARD Erin Victoria

Passed away 11th February, 2020,

aged 28 years

Much loved Daughter of Kathy (Dec) & Glenn (Dec). Adored Baby Sister of Rachel, Nichola & Stephanie. Much loved partner to Tom Skinner. Adored Stepdaughter to Paola and Aunty to Lilith.

We will miss you, more than you can ever know.

Erin's family invites everyone she touched to join us in celebration and mourning Erin's life and death. Erin's funeral service will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel Philip Charley Drive at 10am Tuesday 25th February, followed by her interment at Wauchope Cemetery



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 21, 2020
