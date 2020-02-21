|
SHEPPARD Erin Victoria
Passed away 11th February, 2020,
aged 28 years
Much loved Daughter of Kathy (Dec) & Glenn (Dec). Adored Baby Sister of Rachel, Nichola & Stephanie. Much loved partner to Tom Skinner. Adored Stepdaughter to Paola and Aunty to Lilith.
We will miss you, more than you can ever know.
Erin's family invites everyone she touched to join us in celebration and mourning Erin's life and death. Erin's funeral service will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel Philip Charley Drive at 10am Tuesday 25th February, followed by her interment at Wauchope Cemetery
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 21, 2020