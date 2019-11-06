|
|
GEERING Ena Merle Peacefully passed Thursday 31st October 2019 in the Port Macquarie Base Hospital, formerly of The Retreat Village, Lincoln Road, Port Macquarie. Beloved Wife to Ern (Deceased), Loving Mum to Bob and Val, Greg and Pam, Lyn and Ian, Wendy and John (Deceased). Adored Nan, Great Nan and Great, Great Nan to all their Families. Much Loved Sister to Dulcie, Joyce and Stan. A Wonderful Aunty and Friend to Many. Aged 93 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ena will be celebrated in St. Thomas Anglican Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 6th November 2019 commencing at 1.00PM. Thence for a Private cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 6, 2019