PILCHER Elsie Jane Lovingly known known as Els
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 12 August 2019. Late of Mingaletta formerly of John Oxley Drive Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved wife of Chester. (Deceased) Loving mother of Russell & Graeme. Grandmar of Scott & Rebeca. Also Adam, Emma & Philip. Great grandmother of Hudson, Jordan, Natasha & Darrion. Also Cora.
Aged 91 years
Relatives, Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Elsie's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie Monday 19th August 2019 at 10:00am
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 16, 2019