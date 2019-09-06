Home
Elliott John LATIMORE

Elliott John LATIMORE Notice
Latimore, Elliott John Aged 71 years Late of Greenhill. Loved Father of Justin, Natalie and Gabrielle. Cherished Poppy Elliott to Mazlin, Paeton and Lucy. Elliott's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 12th September 2019, service commencing at 10:00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 6, 2019
