Elizabeth "Lis" TUCK

Lis 'Elisabeth' TUCK Late of Alice Springs, formerly of Rollands Plains, and Sydney's Northern Beaches. Gracefully left this life on 5th August 2019. Aged 64 years. Loved sister of Martin and Nelum, Rory (deceased) and cherished aunty to Martins children and grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in Sydney on 25th August. 'And my soul spread her wings out wide Flew across the silent land ... As though flying home (Eichendorff)' Sadly missed by Wauchope Arts Community and her many friends on the Mid North Coast. [email protected] for details of memorial.



Published in Port Macquarie News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
