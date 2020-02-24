Home
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Elizabeth Maurice (Betty) BULLEN

Elizabeth Maurice (Betty) BULLEN Notice
BULLEN Elizabeth Maurice (Betty) Passed away on Thursday 20th February 2020, Late of Chamberlain Aged care Wyoming and Formerly of Cross Street, Port Macquarie and Tamworth, Dearly Beloved Wife of Kevin (deceased) & Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Sandra and Peter, Jenny and Ian, and Very much Loved Nanna of Ben, Sally and Georgia. Aged 95 Years Forever in Our hearts The Rite of a Christian Burial for the Repose of the Soul of Betty will be celebrated in The Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 27th February 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. At the conclusion of the Prayers Internment will take Place in The adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 24, 2020
