Van KEMPEN, ELAINE HANSFORD 18. 09. 1937 ~ 13. 07. 2019 Passed away peacefully at RSL Life Care, Suffolk Park. Late of Byron Bay and formerly of The Camden Haven. Beloved Wife of the late Eric Rolls. Dearly loved Mother of Nick, Sue, Simon and Adam. Treasured Grandmother of her 8 Grandchildren and loving companion of her cat William. Family and friends are invited to Elaine's Graveside Service to be held at the Lismore Memorial Gardens Bushland Cemetery, Skyline Road Goonellabah on FRIDAY (July 19, 2019) commencing at 1pm. ~No flowers by request~ GUARDIAN FUNERALS BALLINA 6686 7036
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 17, 2019