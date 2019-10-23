|
|
CATLEY, Effie Mabel Late of Tenterfield, formerly of Port Macquarie / Wauchope Passed away at Stanthorpe Hospital on Thursday 17th October 2019 Aged 90 years Dearly loved Wife of Dennis (dec.) Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Lesley (dec.) & Allan, Sally & Rob (dec.), Stephen and Briony & Carolyn. Treasured Grandmother to 6 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. A SERVICE to celebrate Effie's life will be held at the RSL Pavilion Tenterfield on Tuesday 29th October 2019 commencing at 2.00pm followed by Private Cremation. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest a donation to the Salvation Army or Blaze Aid
Published in Port Macquarie News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019