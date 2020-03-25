|
|
REYNARD Dulcie Myrtle Dulcie passed away at Garden Village Nursing
Home, Port Macquarie on 21st March, 2020
Aged 91Years.
Dulcie was the loving wife of 'Dick' (dec) adored Mother of Susan, Stephen & Julie, much loved Grandmother of Natalie, Rodney, Priscilla, Nathan, April, Alana, Elise, Richard & Ashleigh.
Much loved Great Grandmother of Nevaeh, Matisse, Alezae, Grayson, Rhys, Ayla,
Wayila & Cleo.
A celebration of Dulcie's life will be held Thursday, 26th March, 2020 at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie commencing 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 25, 2020