GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Dulcie Myrtle REYNARD

Dulcie Myrtle REYNARD Notice
REYNARD Dulcie Myrtle Dulcie passed away at Garden Village Nursing

Home, Port Macquarie on 21st March, 2020

Aged 91Years.

Dulcie was the loving wife of 'Dick' (dec) adored Mother of Susan, Stephen & Julie, much loved Grandmother of Natalie, Rodney, Priscilla, Nathan, April, Alana, Elise, Richard & Ashleigh.

Much loved Great Grandmother of Nevaeh, Matisse, Alezae, Grayson, Rhys, Ayla,

Wayila & Cleo.

A celebration of Dulcie's life will be held Thursday, 26th March, 2020 at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie commencing 11.30am.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 25, 2020
