Hesse Douglas Thomas Winn Affectionately known as Doug Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Hanbury Lane, Port Macquarie. Dearly Loved Husband of Penny. Adored Dad of Justine, Cherished Poppy of Stephanie, Brother and Brother in law of Alice, Robyn and Peter, Evelyn-Gaye and Chris Doak and Uncle to all their Families. Aged 79 Years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Doug's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 9th July, 2019 commencing at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes, if you would like to make a donation in honour of Doug's Life, all proceeds will be given to the Wauchope Palliative Care, a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 5, 2019