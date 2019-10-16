|
HAIRE (DOUG) Douglas James Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th October 2019 at Winter Gardens, Garden Village. Late of Clarence Street, Port Macquarie and formerly of Iona Willala District. Loving Wife of Sue, Dearly Beloved Partner of Karen Loving Father and Father in law of Fran and Ben, and Kelly and Very much Loved Pop of Nathan, Nicki and Chloe, Fond Loving Brother and Brother in law of Barbara and Neville, and Lorraine and Uncle to their Families. Aged 74 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Doug's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to Dementia Australia in Doug's Memory a donation bowl will be provide at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 16, 2019